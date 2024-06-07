Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan records highest monthly remittances in May 2024

By Staff Report
In a remarkable financial achievement, Pakistan recorded its highest monthly remittances in May 2024, amounting to US$3.24 billion. This figure represents a substantial 54.2% year-on-year increase and a 15.3% rise compared to the previous month.

For the first 11 months of the fiscal year 2024 (11MFY24), foreign remittances reached an impressive US$27 billion, marking an 8% increase year-on-year.

May 2024 saw significant month-on-month growth in remittances from several key regions: a 23% increase from the UAE, a 17% rise from the UK, a 15% uptick from Saudi Arabia, and a 14% boost from EU countries.

These figures have exceeded expectations. Analysts had projected full-year remittances to reach US$28 billion, a target Pakistan is on track to surpass with US$27 billion already accumulated in 11MFY24. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also forecasted US$28 billion for FY24.

Given the current momentum, experts believe Pakistan could achieve total remittances of US$29.5 to US$30 billion for FY24, reflecting an 8-10% year-on-year growth. This surge is attributed not only to seasonal inflows related to Eid but also to a significant increase in the number of Pakistanis emigrating in the past two years. Between 2022 and 2023, an average of 850,000 Pakistanis moved abroad annually, compared to an average of 323,000 per year between 2017 and 2021.

Analysts suggest that this robust remittance growth is likely to continue, supported by the stability of the PKR/USD exchange rate and the potential initiation of a new IMF program. The sustained inflow of remittances is expected to bolster Pakistan’s economic stability and growth prospects in the coming months.

Previous article
Pakistan Textile Council calls for energy cost reduction and interest rate cut
Next article
CCP recovers Rs 5 million penalty from APNS
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan Textile Council calls for energy cost reduction and interest rate...

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Textile Council, representing nation’s leading textile and apparel exporters, has requested the goverrnment to reduce energy prices and bring interest rates...

Significant reduction in petroleum prices expected

PM directs overhaul of net metering system

Nepra hikes power tariff by Rs10/unit for Karachiites

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.