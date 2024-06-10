Innovative floating solar project to transform Sindh’s energy landscape

In a groundbreaking move to revolutionize Sindh’s energy sector, Go Energy Pvt Ltd is poised to launch a 500 MW floating solar power project on Keenjhar Lake. This innovative project aims to supply clean electricity to K-Electric via the Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)’s network, as announced by Energy Minister Nasir Shah during a recent STDC board meeting.

The meeting, held at the Energy Department’s committee room, unveiled several strategic decisions to bolster the region’s energy infrastructure. Central to these discussions was the plan for STDC to collaborate with private firms to establish the necessary transmission lines for the floating solar project. This collaboration is part of a larger strategy to modernize and expand Sindh’s electricity transmission capabilities.

A key highlight of the meeting was the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) facilitating the transmission of 600 MW of electricity generated by private entities. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing energy infrastructure and fostering partnerships with the private sector.

The energy minister also revealed that Gul Ahmed Group Power Company and Gul Ahmed Renewable Energy are set to produce an additional 50 MW of electricity each. The generated power will be supplied to Gul Ahmed Textile Mills through STDC’s transmission lines. The board approved an MoU between STDC and the Gul Ahmed Group, marking a significant step towards integrating renewable energy sources with industrial power needs.

Nasir Hussain Shah highlighted the establishment of the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SEPRA), designed to complement the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and ensure the provision of affordable electricity to the public. Additionally, he emphasized the government’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance among officers and employees within the energy sector.

This floating solar project on Keenjhar Lake not only represents a leap forward in renewable energy but also aligns with Sindh’s broader vision for sustainable development. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and fostering public-private partnerships, Sindh aims to address its energy challenges and pave the way for a greener, more resilient energy future.

This initiative is expected to serve as a model for future renewable energy projects, highlighting the potential of floating solar technology in regions with abundant water resources. As Sindh continues to innovate and invest in its energy infrastructure, the province is set to become a leader in sustainable energy solutions.