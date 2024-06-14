Sign inSubscribe
Alif Capital Holdings acquires Pakistani e-commerce firm Alif Innovations

Two individuals of Alif innovations sell their shares in the e-commerce company

By Ghulam Abbas
Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, and Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Sajjad Ghani, Chairman of WAPDA, signs the Subsidiary Loan Agreement (SLA) amounting to US$ 25 million for the Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project in Islamabad on June 14, 2024. H.E. Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Al. Mutairi, the Ambassador of Kuwait in Pakistan, witnessing the signing ceremony.

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of M/s Alif Innovations (Private) Limited by London-based M/s Alif Capital Holdings Limited.

As per details M/s Alif Capital Holdings Limited, a private limited company registered in England and Wales, serves as a holding company for various investments. The target company, M/s Alif Innovations (Private) Limited, is registered in Pakistan and specializes in e-commerce services and solutions.

The transaction involves the purchase of shares from the two individual shareholders of Alif Innovations. Alif Capital Holdings Limited provides an ecosystem of financial and technological solutions, including the widely used financial app Alif Mobi, a popular buy-now-pay-later payment system, the online retail platform Alif Shop, and a fast, secure remittance system.

The Phase-I assessment by CCP identified ‘E-commerce’ as the relevant geographic market. The assessment revealed that Alif Innovations, being a new player, currently holds no market share. Post-acquisition, Alif Capital Holdings is expected to achieve a nominal market share in the relevant market.

This acquisition marks a significant step towards building a marketplace that offers unique solutions, connecting retailers, consumers, financial institutions, and technology providers within Pakistan’s digital landscape.

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

