Gold price per tola rises by Rs800 in Pakistan

By Staff Report

Gold prices in Pakistan saw an increase on Friday, following a rise in international rates. The price per tola of gold in the local market reached Rs241,500, marking a single-day gain of Rs800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs686, bringing it to Rs207,047, according to figures released by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This uptick comes after a decline on Thursday, when the gold price per tola fell by Rs1,200.

Internationally, gold prices also climbed on Friday. The APGJSA reported that the international rate was set at $2,323 per ounce, including a premium of $20, after an $8 increase during the day.

In contrast, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,750 per tola.

It’s noteworthy that back in April, gold prices in the local market hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.

India's forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion
Alif Capital Holdings acquires Pakistani e-commerce firm Alif Innovations
