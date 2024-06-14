Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

India’s forex reserves hit record high at $655.82 billion

By Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves rose for a second straight week to hit a record high of $655.82 billion as of June 7, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves rose by $4.3 billion in the reporting week, adding to last week’s $4.8 billion increase.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI’s intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 82.9475 to 83.5300 against the dollar, and logged a 0.1% weekly rise.

The currency settled at 83.5550 on Friday, down 0.2% week-on-week.

Previous article
PM announces major electricity tariff reduction for industries
Next article
Gold price per tola rises by Rs800 in Pakistan
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Telecom industry opposes tax measures, warns of industry exodus

ISLAMABAD: The telecom industry has voiced strong opposition to the taxes imposed in the new fiscal year budget, labeling them as detrimental to the...

New tax imposed to combat illicit cigarette trade

Sindh unveils Rs3.056 trillion budget

SECP launches Companies Regularization Scheme

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.