Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PM announces major electricity tariff reduction for industries

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled a substantial cut in electricity tariffs for the industrial sector on Friday, reducing rates by Rs10.69 per unit. This initiative is designed to enhance exports and stimulate industrial production.

Following the prime minister’s focused efforts, the new electricity rate for the industrial and export sectors is now set at Rs34.99 per unit. This adjustment comes in response to a recommendation from the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), as detailed in a statement from the PM Office.

The prime minister’s relief package is anticipated to provide over Rs200 billion in financial relief to industries, significantly enhancing their competitiveness on a global scale. The package is strategically aimed at aligning Pakistan’s manufacturing costs with international standards, thereby reducing production costs for industrial and agricultural commodities. This reduction is expected to lead to a significant increase in exports.

The tariff cut is projected to accelerate industrial growth, create new job opportunities, and stimulate broader economic activity. NEPRA had specifically proposed a reduction of Rs10.69 per unit in electricity prices for industries, which has now been implemented through the prime minister’s initiative.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s special package is designed to alleviate over Rs200 billion worth of financial burden from industries. This relief is intended to make the cost of goods produced in Pakistan more competitive in the global market. By lowering production costs, the initiative aims to significantly boost exports.

Experts believe that the prime minister’s announcement will not only accelerate industrial development but also rapidly increase employment. The faster pace of industrial activity and the rise in exports are expected to bring substantial benefits to the national economy.

Previous article
Telecom industry opposes tax measures, warns of industry exodus
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Sales tax hike to 18% expected to raise medicine prices

Sales tax is also imposed on diagnostic kits/equipment across various specialties, including cardiology, neurology, oncology, and urology 

KSE-100 Index briefly surpasses 77,000 in post-budget rally 

Pakistan’s 2024-25 budget likely to support IMF talks: Moody’s 

ECC approves Rs9bn to settle outstanding price differential claims of OMCs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.