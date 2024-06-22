Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR to increase property valuation rates by 90% to boost tax revenue

Senate Committee briefed on plans to raise Rs70 billion through revised property valuations and withholding tax

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) informed the Senate Standing Committee on Finance that property valuations in major urban centres will be increased from 75% to 90% of the market rate starting July 2024. 

This adjustment is projected to generate an additional Rs70 billion in the next fiscal year.

Out of the Rs70 billion, Rs30 billion is expected to come from the increased property valuations, while Rs40 billion will be collected through higher withholding tax on the revised valuations and new withholding tax rates.

FBR’s Member Inland Revenue (IR) Operation, Mir Badshah Wazir, stated that the valuation rates of properties will be revised soon after the approval of the budget 2024-25. 

The federal government sets property valuations in certain cities to collect withholding tax. Previously, the government charged a 3% income tax on property sales and purchases from tax filers, while non-filers faced rates of 6% on sales and 10.5% on purchases.

In addition to property valuation adjustments, the FBR plans to introduce a simplified scheme for retailers after the failure of the voluntary Tajir Dost Scheme.

During the Senate committee’s meeting, the FBR officials also highlighted severe human resource constraints, with 6,000 of the 18,000 sanctioned posts currently vacant. “We need help to fill the vacant posts,” said the FBR Member IR Operation.

Previous article
Govt halts National Digital Wallet project
Next article
Pakistan attracts $1.73 billion in FDI during 11MFY24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

IMF, World Bank announce the first country to benefit from Enhanced...

Madagascar will be the first country to benefit from the Framework in the context of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangement 

World Bank approves $900mn for Bangladesh to strengthen fiscal policies 

ADB, Pakistan sign policy-based loan worth $250 million

Pakistan’s weekly inflation rises by 0.94%

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.