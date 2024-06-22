Pakistan attracts $1.73 billion in FDI during 11MFY24

Pakistan attracted a total Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $1.73 billion during the first eleven months of the fiscal year 2024 (11MFY24), slightly up from $1.5 billion during the same period last fiscal year.

According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country recorded an FDI of $270.9 million in May 2024, higher than the $155.7 million recorded in the same period last year.

On a month-on-month basis, FDI decreased from $358.8 million reported in April 2024.

In May, direct investment inflows increased by 66.47% year-on-year to $339.1 million, while outflows rose by 42.38% to $68.2 million.

Regarding portfolio investment under FDI, there was an inflow of $34.9 million through equity securities, compared to an outflow of $14.1 million in May 2023.

Foreign private investment totalled $305.8 million in May 2024, compared to $141.6 million in the same month last year.

Foreign public investment saw an inflow of $205.6 million through equity securities in May.

Consequently, total foreign investment in May 2024 reached $511.4 million, a significant increase from $140.6 million in May 2023.

Cumulatively, total foreign investment for the first eleven months of FY24 stood at $1.17 billion, compared to $482 million in the corresponding period last year.