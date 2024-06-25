Government plans new industrial estate in Gujrat

LAHORE: The government of Punjab has announced its intention to develop a new industrial estate on non-agricultural land in Gujrat. Punjab’s Industry and Commerce Minister, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, chaired a meeting on Monday to discuss the development and colonization of 23 small industrial estates across Punjab.

Key attendees included Sidra Younas, Managing Director of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), Senior Economic Advisor Javed Iqbal, and officials from the Irrigation Department. The Assistant Commissioner District Revenue (ADCR) of Gujrat participated via video link.

During the meeting, Minister Shafay Hussain directed the Gujrat district administration to identify suitable land within the next four days. He emphasized the importance of selecting a location with nearby access to electricity transmission and gas pipelines for the proposed industrial estate. He highlighted that establishing this estate in Gujrat would enhance convenience for industrialists and stimulate economic activities in the region.

“The establishment of new factories in Punjab will generate employment opportunities. The government is committed to implementing a robust strategy to accelerate industrialization across the province,” Minister Shafay Hussain stated.

The initiative underscores Punjab’s proactive approach to fostering industrial growth and economic development through strategic infrastructure projects.