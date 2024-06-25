Gold price dips by Rs500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan saw a decline on Tuesday after a rise in the previous session, mirroring a decrease in the international market rates. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs500 to Rs241,500.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs429 to Rs207,047.

On Monday, gold prices had increased by Rs500 per tola, reaching Rs242,000 in Pakistan.

Internationally, the price of gold also experienced a decline. APGJSA reported the international rate at $2,326 per ounce with a $20 premium, showing a decrease of $2 during the day.

In contrast, silver prices remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

In April, gold had reached its peak at Rs252,200 per tola in the local market, highlighting significant fluctuations in the precious metals market.