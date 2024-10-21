Visa’s She’s Next Programme is driving digital change in Pakistan

In a country where women’s participation in the workforce remains low, a new initiative by Visa is aiming to unleash the untapped potential of female entrepreneurs. Visa, the global leader in digital payments, has set its sights on Pakistan with the launch of She’s Next – an advocacy program designed to empower and uplift women-owned small businesses through funding, training, and mentorship.

The inaugural edition of She’s Next in Pakistan, launched earlier this year in partnership with HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank, has already made waves by awarding grants worth $ 50,000 to five women-led businesses. But the program’s ambitions extend far beyond mere financial support. With the recent initiation of the She’s Next Club, Visa is fostering a community of like-minded women entrepreneurs, providing hands-on training, and facilitating valuable networking opportunities.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial. According to Visa’s 2023 Women SMB Digitization Index survey, women entrepreneurs in Pakistan are eager to learn from their peers and require specific assistance in key areas. Estimates suggest that 61% need help overcoming business problems, 54% want support developing online sales and 43% seek guidance on building a team of employees. [1]