Mari Petroleum launches data centres initiative in Karachi

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has initiated its efforts to set up data centres in the country. The official launch of the project took place on Wednesday in Karachi, according to the company’s filing at the PSX.

The Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum, one of Pakistan’s largest E&P firms, on Tuesday approved an investment of Rs10 billion in the proposed wholly-owned tech subsidiary by way of equity.

“It is hereby informed that MPCL through this initiative, plans to establish data centres at multiple locations across Pakistan to host data for public and private institutions,” read MPCL’s notice.

The company further said that it will initiate the project with scalable data centers and expand into artificial intelligence, cloud computing and related technology ventures.

“The project launch ceremony for the data centers took place early today in Karachi,” it added.

Last month, the MPCL said that it was looking to step into the Information Technology (IT) sector by forming a subsidiary focusing on cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI).