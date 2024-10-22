Sign inSubscribe
Sindh increases minimum wage for industrial workers by 15.62%

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has announced a significant wage increase for workers in the industrial sector, raising salaries by 15.62%. This decision aims to enhance the financial well-being of laborers across the province.

The Department of Labour and Human Resources has issued a notification detailing the new wage structure. Under this update, semi-skilled workers will now earn a monthly salary of Rs. 38,280, skilled workers will receive Rs. 45,910, and highly skilled workers will earn Rs. 47,868.

Just last week, the Sindh cabinet also approved a minimum wage increase for unskilled laborers, following the government’s earlier announcement in August of a new minimum monthly wage of Rs. 37,000 for workers throughout Sindh.

Meetings clouded by wars, slow growth, US election
FBR makes major announcement for late filers
