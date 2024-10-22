FBR makes major announcement for late filers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that it will add the names of late income tax return filers to the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) upon payment of a specified surcharge.

This change comes following the issuance of S.R.O.1635(I)/2024, which amends the Income Tax Rules. According to the new notification, individuals who file their income tax returns for the most recent tax year by the original or extended due date set by the Commissioner or the Board will be included in the ATL.

The “latest tax year” is defined as the most recently completed tax year prior to the filing date, and may also include the previous year if the deadline for that year has not yet passed.

For those who submit their returns after the designated due date, inclusion in the ATL is contingent on the payment of a specified surcharge as outlined in section 182A of the Income Tax Ordinance.

Additionally, companies or associations formed after June 30 of the relevant tax year will also be eligible for inclusion in the ATL, provided their returns are not yet due.

The FBR further stated that individuals who file their returns with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Central Board of Revenue or the Gilgit Baltistan Council Board of Revenue will also be recognized in the ATL.