Pakistani IT firms showcase AI and Big Data solutions at European expo

Four leading Pakistani IT companies — REACH THE GLOBE, ICILtek, NorthBay Solutions, and Sofizar/ConstellationCK — represented Pakistan at the AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe, held on October 1-2, 2024, at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

Sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the companies showcased innovative AI and Big Data solutions, positioning Pakistan as an emerging player in the global tech industry, according to a press release.

The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague played a key role in facilitating the participation of these companies. In collaboration with the event organizers, the Embassy ensured a smooth setup of the Pakistan Pavilion and provided support for the companies’ booths. The Embassy also promoted the presence of Pakistani IT firms, attracting visitors from various sectors interested in exploring the country’s technological advancements.

To further enhance business collaborations, the Embassy hosted a networking dinner that brought together Pakistani IT firms and key stakeholders from Dutch companies. This event served as a platform for both Pakistani and Dutch businesses to discuss potential collaborations in AI, Big Data, and other emerging technologies.

The Pakistan Pavilion gained significant attention at the exhibition, with many visitors eager to learn about Pakistan’s progress in AI and Big Data technologies.

Pakistan’s Counsellor for Trade and Investment in the Netherlands, Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, emphasized the significance of the participation, stating, “The involvement of these four companies highlights Pakistan’s growing expertise in AI and Big Data. The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague will continue to support and promote Pakistani businesses internationally, strengthening trade ties with the Netherlands and Europe.”

The AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 brought together leading tech companies from around the world, offering a valuable opportunity for Pakistani firms to showcase their innovations and build international partnerships.