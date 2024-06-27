Sign inSubscribe
IMF raises concerns over Pakistan’s pension burden in budget 2024-25

Sources close to the development disclosed that the IMF is worried about the issue of double pensioners

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns regarding the raising pension burden in Pakistan as some retired government employees in the country receiving more than Rs 1.6 million in pension.

Sources close to the development disclosed that the IMF is worried about the issue of double pensioners. According to documents, an estimated Rs 1,014 billion will be allocated for pensions in the upcoming budget 2024-25.

The documents further reveal that pensions will see a 15 percent increase in the new budget, requiring an additional Rs 122 billion to cover this increment.

Notably, the monthly pension for 95 retired officers in Pakistan exceeds Rs 500,000, while 3,081 retired officers receive more than Rs 200,000 per month.

