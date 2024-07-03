Sign inSubscribe
PSX announces re-composition of Meezan Pakistan Index

D.G. Khan Cement, Searle, and Air Link Communication join the index as Maple Leaf Cement, OGDCL, and SNGPL exit.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced the re-composition of the Meezan Pakistan Index (MZNPI), effective July 3, 2024, according to a notice issued by the local bourse on Wednesday. 

This update comes as part of the PSX’s regular re-composition exercise, based on data as of June 14, 2024.

According to the official notice, three companies have been added to the index: D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited, The Searle Company Limited, and Air Link Communication Limited. 

Meanwhile, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited, Oil & Gas Development Company, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited have been removed from the index.

The updated constituents of the MZNPI with their respective weights are as follows: The Hub Power Company Limited (15.00%), Meezan Bank Limited (13.44%), Engro Fertilizers Limited (12.30%), Engro Corporation Limited (11.11%), Lucky Cement Limited (10.29%), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (9.90%), Systems Limited (9.47%), Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (4.49%), D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited (3.50%), Attock Refinery Limited (3.50%), The Searle Company Limited (3.50%), and Air Link Communication Limited (3.50%).

These changes reflect PSX’s commitment to maintaining an up-to-date and representative index, ensuring alignment with the latest market data and trends.

