Sign inSubscribe
Food

Govt revokes flour export ban amid millers’ strike

New ban on wheat imports follows protests from Punjab farmers.

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government on Friday reversed its March order that banned the export of flour made from imported wheat. This policy shift comes amid a nationwide strike by millers. 

Concurrently, a new ban on wheat imports was imposed, addressing concerns raised by farmers in Punjab protesting against the imports despite a bumper crop.

According to a news report, the commerce ministry issued notifications to withdraw the March 29 decision, which had allowed millers to export flour prepared from imported wheat. 

However, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) did not have any data on such flour exports. The export of wheat and its byproducts from locally produced wheat remains banned.

During the caretaker government’s tenure, local wheat prices declined significantly, primarily due to imports by the private sector, including wheat flour millers. Out of 65 total wheat importers, 17 were flour mills. 

The government had previously formed a committee to investigate the issue, but it took two months to officially notify the wheat import ban on July 12.

According to PBS data, wheat imports continued through April, with none reported in May. Since July 11, over 1,800 wheat flour mills have gone on strike to protest tax measures, claiming these would increase their burden as they would have to act as tax agents for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). 

Millers would need to collect approximately Rs40 in advance tax from non-filer retailers on a 15kg sack of wheat flour, with over 90% of wheat retailers being non-filers.

The import of 3.61 million tonnes of wheat in the previous fiscal year is of minor concern compared to the need to improve reporting mechanisms for wheat production and consumption in provincial agriculture departments and the federal food ministry.

The Punjab government initially set the wheat acquisition price for millers at Rs4,700 per 40kg. However, millers began purchasing wheat on the open market at lower prices, with some directly importing wheat during the caretaker government.

Previous article
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on $7 billion Extended Fund Arrangement 
Next article
PM directs privatisation of PASSCO, restructuring of Wheat Board
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Solarisation of agricultural tube wells to save Pakistan $2.7 billion in...

After Balochistan, federal government will collaborate with the governments of Punjab, Sindh, and KP to convert agricultural tube wells to solar energy. 

FBR to expand fixed retailers scheme to 42 cities 

Pakistan to send 1,000 agricultural graduates to China for advanced training

British investors keen to invest in Pakistan’s energy sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.