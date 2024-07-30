Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

CCP approves majority stake acquisition of Engro Powergen Qadirpur

Transaction entails a consortium comprising Liberty Power Holding, Soorty Enterprises and Procon Engineering acquiring a 68.89% stake in EPQL

By News Desk

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved a merger involving significantly reshuffling power generation assets. 

This transaction entails a consortium, mainly comprising textile companies, acquiring a 68.89% stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited (EPQL), a subsidiary of Engro Energy Limited.

EPQL operates a 217-megawatt permeate gas-based plant in Qadirpur, Ghotki. Engro Corporation, a key player in Pakistan’s energy sector, holds a 68.89% stake through Engro Energy Limited.

As per the transaction, Engro Energy has entered a share purchase agreement with a consortium of M/s Liberty Power Holding (Pvt) Ltd, M/s Soorty Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd, and M/s Procon Engineering (Pvt) Ltd. 

Liberty Power Holding focuses on managing power generation companies within the Liberty Group, Soorty Enterprises specialises in denim manufacturing and sales, and Procon Engineering manufactures automotive parts, non-woven fabrics, and foam products.

The CCP’s Phase I competition assessment identified ‘Power Generation’ as the relevant market. The analysis confirmed that EPQL’s market share is minimal. It will remain unchanged post-transaction and will not lead to market dominance.

CCP anticipates this approval will enhance resource allocation efficiency in Pakistan’s power generation sector, fostering a long term competitive environment. 

Chairman CCP, Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, reiterated that the CCP’s role is to facilitate both domestic businesses and foreign investors.

Previous article
Business Confidence Index declines to 48.6 in July 2024 amid economic concerns
Next article
World Bank approves $600mn for Türkiye to revive micro enterprises in earthquake-hit areas
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.