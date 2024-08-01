Sign inSubscribe
Gold prices surge by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

By News Desk

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan saw a significant rise on Thursday, reflecting the global trend. The price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,400, reaching Rs254,900 in the local market.

The price for 10 grams of gold also increased, now standing at Rs218,536, an uptick of Rs1,201, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

This follows a previous increase of Rs1,200 per tola on Wednesday.

Internationally, gold prices saw a modest rise, with the rate climbing to $2,432 per ounce, including a $20 premium, after gaining $17 throughout the day, as reported by APGJSA.

In contrast, silver prices remained steady at Rs2,900 per tola.

Earlier this month, gold prices had surged by Rs4,600 per tola, reaching an unprecedented high of Rs254,000 in the local market.

