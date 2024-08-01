PSX announces changes to KSE-30 Index constituents

The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) has announced the results of its latest re-composition exercise for the KSE-30 Index, which covers the review period from January 1, 2024, to June 28, 2024.

The companies being included in the KSE-30 Index are Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL), Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL), Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW), Pioneer Cement Limited (PIOC), and Pak Elektron Limited (PAEL).

Meanwhile, the companies being excluded from the index are Cherat Cement Company Limited (CHCC), Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Limited (COLG), Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL), TPL Properties Limited (TPLP), and TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG).

These adjustments are part of the PSX’s regular review process to ensure that the index accurately reflects the current market conditions and the performance of listed companies.

The complete list of KSE-30 constituents, based on data as of June 28, 2024, is available on the PSX website.

Aamir Mushtaq Kanju, Deputy General Manager of Product Management & Research at PSX, stated that the re-composition exercise was conducted according to the index rules and aims to maintain the index’s relevance and accuracy in representing the market.

The updated list of KSE-30 constituents will be implemented starting from September 16, 2024.