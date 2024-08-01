Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP injects Rs757 billion into market through OMOs

Rs 550 billion was injected through Reverse Repo while Rs207 billion was injected through Shariah-Compliant Mudarabah-based OMO

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) conducted two Open Market Operations (OMOs) on August 1, 2024, injecting a total of Rs 757 billion into the financial system. 

As per data shared by the central bank, these operations included both conventional and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based OMOs, aimed at managing liquidity and ensuring monetary stability.

In the conventional Reverse Repo OMO, the SBP injected Rs 550 billion into the market. Out of a total offered amount of Rs712.4 billion, the SBP accepted Rs550 billion at a rate ranging from 19.58% to 19.71%. 

Simultaneously, the SBP conducted a Shariah-Compliant Mudarabah-based OMO, accepting Rs207 billion out of the Rs207 billion offered. 

The cut-off rate for this one-day operation was 19.59%, with both quotes submitted being accepted.

These OMOs highlight the SBP’s efforts to maintain liquidity in the banking system through a mix of conventional and Islamic financial instruments, ensuring smooth financial operations and monetary stability in Pakistan.

Previous article
Modi faces middle-class backlash over budget ahead of state elections
Next article
Pakistan’s inflation drops to 11.1% in July, lowest since November 2021
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.