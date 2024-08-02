Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bawanyair Products Limited acquires Alman Seyyam Sugar Mills for Rs 12 Billion

Company signs share purchase agreement for 100% shareholding

By News Desk

Bawanyair Products Limited has announced the acquisition of Alman Seyyam Sugar Mills (Private) Ltd. (ASSM) for a total consideration of PKR 12 billion. 

The company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the sponsor shareholders of ASSM, securing 100% of their shareholding.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Bawanyair Products Limited conveyed this information in accordance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1(a) of PSX Regulations. 

“In continuation of announcements made from time to time in respect of acquisition of Alman Seyyam Sugar Mills (Private) Ltd. (ASSM). We are pleased to inform that the Company has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with the Sponsor shareholders of ASSM for the purchase of 100% of their shareholding held by them in ASSM for a total consideration of PKR 12 billion,” read the notification. 

Bawany Air Products Limited is a public limited Company incorporated in Pakistan on August 16, 1978, and was registered under the Companies Act 1913, now the Companies Act, 2017. 

The principal activities of the Company are the production and trading of oxygen gas, dissolved acetylene, and nitrogen gas.

The PSX has been informed to notify the TRE Certificate Holders of this significant development. 

Previous article
PSX lists Big Bird Foods Limited, delists MetaTech Trading
Next article
FBR relaxes Sales Tax conditions for key sectors
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan becomes Asia’s largest market for Chinese solar modules: report

Pakistan and India record more than 200% jump in solar imports from China in the first half of 2024

FBR relaxes Sales Tax conditions for key sectors

PSX lists Big Bird Foods Limited, delists MetaTech Trading

SMEs

Govt approves 10-20% risk coverage for SME financing

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.