Govt reduces petrol price by Rs8.47 per litre

ISLAMABAD: In a move that offers significant relief to the public, the federal government has announced a reduction in petrol prices by Rs8.47 per litre for the upcoming fortnight. This adjustment comes in response to a recent decline in global fuel prices.

With this reduction, the cost of petrol has been lowered from Rs269.43 to Rs260.96 per litre. Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been decreased by Rs6.7, bringing it down from Rs272.77 to Rs266.07 per litre.

The Ministry of Information made this announcement on Tuesday, just in time for the nation’s 77th Independence Day celebrations tomorrow (August 14).

The timing of this fuel price cut is expected to provide considerable economic relief as the country prepares to mark this significant occasion.