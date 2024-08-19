Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Ghandhara Tyre ends agreement with Continental, partners with Chinese firm

Company says its partnership with SHRC is expected to bring advanced technical expertise and proprietary know-how to Ghandhara Tyre

By News Desk

Ghandhara Tyre and Rubber Company Limited has officially announced the conclusion of its Royalty Technical Services Agreement with Continental Global Holding Netherlands B.V., effective August 31, 2024, according to a notice sent to the local bourse on Monday. 

The agreement, originally renewed in 2018, was set to run for a period of seven years, concluding in December 2024. However, the two companies have mutually agreed to terminate the contract ahead of schedule.

In a move to enhance its tyre manufacturing processes, Ghandhara Tyre has entered into a new Technical Services Agreement with Shandong Huasheng Rubber Co., Ltd. (SHRC), a leading technology service provider in the tyre industry based in China. 

This new agreement will take effect from September 1, 2024, and will also span seven years, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The company said that the partnership with SHRC is expected to bring advanced technical expertise and proprietary know-how to Ghandhara Tyre, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities in the competitive tyre industry.

Previous article
Chakwal Spinning Mills to launch data centre, cloud operations with Rs8bn investment
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

IT minister blames VPNs as actual cause of internet slowdown

Shaza Fatima Khawaja terms reports suggesting the government's involvement in throttling the internet as completely false

Hydrocarbons discovered in Tal block in Kohat district

Ferozsons launches biologic to treat diabetes

New visa policy now in effect: citizens of 126 countries free e-visas to visit Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.