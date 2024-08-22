Sign inSubscribe
Zong introduces high-speed network connectivity in 15+ GB cities 

Largest ever network expansion in GB through partnership with SCO

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: Zong, Pakistan’s leading telecom operator has brought its high-speed 4G services to Gilgit Baltistan. Network is live city wide in Gilgit, Hunza and Skardu with further roll out ready for launch. This initiative is Zong’s commitment to provide connectivity across the country and provide top-notch affordable 4G services.

As per details shared by Zong, this initiative aims to boost digitalization, promote livelihood, and accelerate the growth of data connectivity across Pakistan to the broader Gilgit-Baltistan region. As part of this initiative, 59 4G sites are being rolled out in over 15 cities throughout the Gilgit Baltistan region to ensure seamless network connectivity, with services already accessible to residents in key cities, including Gilgit, Astore, Skardu, and Hunza.

This network expansion will not only be serving the people of Gilgit Baltistan, it will be of great convenience for local and international tourists visiting every year.

 The availability of Zong’s 4G network coverage in Gilgit Baltistan is possible through Zong’s strategic partnership with Special Communications Organization (SCO). Through this collaboration, Zong and SCO are sharing essential network resources to ensure that these services remain accessible and affordable for the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

 Sharing his insight on the project, The CEO of Zong stated, “Ensuring 4G availability in GB marks a significant step in our mission to provide excellent products and services and enable digitalization in Pakistan. 4G connectivity not only serves the connectivity needs of the local communities but also opens new opportunities for businesses, tourism, and education in these areas. This development has been a challenging job in such remote areas and harsh conditions and I commend all the hardworking people involved”.

Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

