Finmin discusses aviation sector with Pegasus Airlines chair and Lucky Cement CEO

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Mehmat T. Nane, Chairperson of Pegasus Airlines, and Muhammad Ali Tabba, CEO of Lucky Cement Limited, on Friday to explore opportunities for advancing Pakistan’s aviation sector.

According to a statement from the Finance Division, Mehmat T. Nane shared insights into Turkey’s aviation strategy during the meeting, emphasizing key elements that could benefit Pakistan’s aviation industry. He highlighted how Pakistan could draw on Turkey’s experience to enhance its own aviation sector.

Senator Aurangzeb expressed admiration for the success of Turkey’s aviation industry, stressing that collaboration in this sector is crucial for strengthening bilateral relations. He noted that this initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision to elevate Pakistan’s aviation standards.

The finance minister also referenced a recent meeting with the Turkish Trade Minister, where discussions covered various potential avenues for trade and business cooperation. He emphasized that these discussions are part of a broader strategy to deepen ties between Pakistan and Turkey across multiple sectors, including aviation.

“The discussions today were highly productive, marking a significant step forward in Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its aviation capabilities and strengthen economic relations with Turkey,” Senator Aurangzeb stated.

In a related development, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a review meeting on Thursday regarding aviation sector reforms. He directed that facilities for passengers, tourists, and overseas Pakistanis at airports should be improved, with more counters operating during international flights to reduce waiting times. The Prime Minister also urged the swift completion of this year’s safety audit of the aviation sector.

It is noteworthy that one of Lucky Group’s companies, YB Holdings, is among the six entities pre-qualified for the privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The list also includes Air Blue, Arif Habib Corporation, Blue World City, Fly Jinnah, and Pak Ethanol Consortium.