Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Saudi Arabia tops G20 in tourism growth with 73% rise in international arrivals

By Monitoring Desk

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has solidified its position as the fastest-growing tourism destination among G20 nations, witnessing a 73 percent surge in international visitors in the first seven months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2019, according to the latest UN World Tourism Barometer.

The Kingdom welcomed 17.5 million international tourists during this period, reflecting its rising prominence as a global travel hub. 

This growth is largely attributed to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a strategic initiative designed to diversify the nation’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues. As part of this strategy, Saudi Arabia aims to attract 150 million visitors by 2030 and increase tourism’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) from 6 percent to 10 percent.

The Saudi Tourism Ministry shared on X, “Saudi Arabia cements its global leadership and takes the first spot among G20 countries in international tourist arrivals growth, with a 73 percent increase in the first seven months of 2024 compared to 2019.”

At the G20 tourism ministers’ meeting in Brazil on September 21, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties globally while promoting sustainable development in the tourism sector. 

The UN report also noted a 207 percent rise in Saudi Arabia’s international tourism revenues compared to 2019, further underscoring the Kingdom’s rapid growth in the industry.

Global Outlook

According to the UN Tourism report, international tourism has recovered to 96 percent of pre-pandemic levels as of July 2024, with Europe and Asia-Pacific markets driving the rebound. 

Approximately 790 million tourists traveled internationally during the first seven months of 2024, marking an 11 percent increase from 2023, but still 4 percent below 2019 figures.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili stated, “International tourism is on track to fully recover from the sector’s biggest crisis. The ongoing rebound reflects the strong demand for travel, coupled with improved air connections and relaxed visa restrictions.”

The Middle East led the global recovery in the tourism sector, with international arrivals rising by 26 percent above 2019 levels in the first seven months of 2024. 

Africa also saw a 7 percent increase in tourist arrivals compared to 2019, while Europe and the Americas nearly reached their pre-pandemic levels, recovering 99 percent and 97 percent of arrivals, respectively. Asia and the Pacific recorded 82 percent of their pre-pandemic tourist numbers. 

This recovery in global tourism highlights the importance of thoughtful planning to ensure tourism’s socio-economic benefits are matched with inclusive and sustainable policies, Pololikashvili emphasized.

Previous article
Pakistan prepares over 70 projects for China’s cooperation in CPEC phase II  
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Editor's picks

Fauji’s bid for Agha Steel: is it the right move?

Not the most attractive asset in the industry, but that may represent an opportunity for the conglomerate best known for its stewardship of industrial assets

Can fintech help finally unlock financing for small businesses?

Despite a thriving pharma industry, Pakistan does not manufacture any condoms

Citi Pharma gets FDA nod to start exporting nutraceuticals to the United States

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.