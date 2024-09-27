Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Profit repatriation by multinationals surges fivefold in two months of FY25  

Highest remittances of $93.2 million were sent to the United Kingdom

By News Desk

Repatriation of profits and dividends by multinational companies reached $274.7 million during July-August of FY25, more than fivefold up compared to $49.2 million in the same period last year.  

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported that in FY24, $135.6 million was repatriated in August, slightly down from the $139.1 million seen in July. 

June had a notable outflow of $415 million, largely due to year-end clearance of payments.  

The first half saw subdued outflows, but the second half experienced substantial improvement. By the close of FY24, the total outflows amounted to $2.12 billion, a stark contrast to the $331 million in FY23.  

Sector-wise data reveals that the financial sector (banks) led the outflow with $59.6 million in the first two months of FY25, compared to just $3.7 million in the same period last year. 

The tobacco and cigarette sector followed with $43.1 million, food at $34.9 million, transport at $36 million, and power at $32 million. None of these sectors had any recorded outflows during the same period last year.  

Country-wise, the highest remittances of $93.2 million were sent to the United Kingdom. China, despite being the largest investor in Pakistan, saw the lowest outflow at $20.5 million in the period. The UAE, US, and France recorded outflows of $33.1 million, $32.5 million, and $30.6 million, respectively.  

The restrictions on dollar outflows imposed by the SBP during FY23 and part of FY24 had drawn criticism from multinational corporations, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) eventually stepping in to facilitate smoother outflows. These policies impacted the country’s image and foreign investment sentiment.  

In related news, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves rose by $24 million to $9.533 billion while total liquid reserves stood at $14.873 billion for the week ending on September 20. 

Previous article
Govt revises securities buyback rules to slash debt servicing costs 
Next article
BF Bioscience, pharma company owned by Ferozsons and Argentinian Bago Group, got a stellar response to its IPO. What lies ahead? 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

BF Bioscience, pharma company owned by Ferozsons and Argentinian Bago Group,...

The pharma company, which has been exporting to countries like Indonesia, Belarus and Ukraine, saw book building at Rs 77/share and oversubscription of 3.4 times.

Govt revises securities buyback rules to slash debt servicing costs 

CCP approves 50% stake acquisition in Pakistani rice firm by Italy’s Euricom S.P.A

Gold prices soar to new highs of Rs277,000 per tola

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.