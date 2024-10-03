Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FBR implements transformation plan, revises top officials’ reporting structure

Tax body merges, re-designates, and adjusts reporting lines for various posts aimed at enhancing operational efficiency

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has begun implementing its transformation plan, altering the reporting structure of members and director generals. 

A notification was issued on Wednesday, detailing the changes under the new plan. As part of the transformation, FBR has merged, re-designated, and adjusted reporting lines for various posts. 

The positions of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) have been merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation), who will now report to the Member Inland Revenue (Operations). 

The powers and functions previously exercised by the two members will now fall under the authority of Member IR (Operations).

Additionally, the post of Member (Public Relations) has been re-designated as Member (Taxpayers Services), while the post of Member (Accounting) has been renamed Member (Organizational Audit). 

The Director General (Revenue Analysis) will now report to Member IR-Policy, and the Director General, Internal Audit (IR) will report to Member (Organizational Audit).

These changes, which take immediate effect, will remain in place until further orders.

Previous article
Pakistan’s exports rise 14% to $7.87bn in first quarter of FY25
Next article
Govt rolls out direct electricity subsidy via e-vouchers for low-income households
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.