FBR implements transformation plan, revises top officials’ reporting structure

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has begun implementing its transformation plan, altering the reporting structure of members and director generals.

A notification was issued on Wednesday, detailing the changes under the new plan. As part of the transformation, FBR has merged, re-designated, and adjusted reporting lines for various posts.

The positions of Member (Information Technology) and Member (Digital Initiatives) have been merged and re-designated as Director General (Information Technology and Digital Transformation), who will now report to the Member Inland Revenue (Operations).

The powers and functions previously exercised by the two members will now fall under the authority of Member IR (Operations).

Additionally, the post of Member (Public Relations) has been re-designated as Member (Taxpayers Services), while the post of Member (Accounting) has been renamed Member (Organizational Audit).

The Director General (Revenue Analysis) will now report to Member IR-Policy, and the Director General, Internal Audit (IR) will report to Member (Organizational Audit).

These changes, which take immediate effect, will remain in place until further orders.