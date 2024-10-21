NEPRA imposes new slabs on consumers for late payments

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has converted surcharges into slabs for those consumers who will pay their electricity bills after expiry of deadline.

According to new slabs, five to ten percent slab will be imposed on those consumers who will pay electricity bills after expiry of deadline.

Five percent surcharge will be imposed on consumers who will pay their electricity bills in three days after expiry of deadline.

Ten percent surcharge will be levied on those consumers who will pay their electricity bills more than three days after expiry of the deadline.

Prior to this 10 percent late payment surcharge (LPS) was being collected from electricity consumers, now no surcharge will be received from consumers after expiry of three days.

Online electricity bills will be issued to Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (LESCO) consumers. Consumers will be able to pay their electricity online after obtaining extension in deadline from revenue department.