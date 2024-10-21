Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NEPRA imposes new slabs on consumers for late payments

By INP

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has converted surcharges into slabs for those consumers who will pay their electricity bills after expiry of deadline.

According to new slabs, five to ten percent slab will be imposed on those consumers who will pay electricity bills after expiry of deadline.

Five percent surcharge will be imposed on consumers who will pay their electricity bills in three days after expiry of deadline.

Ten percent surcharge will be levied on those consumers who will pay their electricity bills more than three days after expiry of the deadline.

Prior to this 10 percent late payment surcharge (LPS) was being collected from electricity consumers, now no surcharge will be received from consumers after expiry of three days.

Online electricity bills will be issued to Lahore Electricity Supply Corporation (LESCO) consumers. Consumers will be able to pay their electricity online after obtaining extension in deadline from revenue department.

Previous article
Pakistan’s IT exports surge 42% YoY, marking 12th consecutive month of growth
Next article
POL imports up by 15.74% in 1st quarter
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

POL imports up by 15.74% in 1st quarter

ISLAMABAD:  The petroleum group imports increased by 15.74 percent during the first quarter of the current fiscal year as compared to the imports of...

Pakistan’s IT exports surge 42% YoY, marking 12th consecutive month of growth

After a $75mn surplus in August, Pakistan’s current account surplus climbs to $119mn in September

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in Q3CY24 despite increased taxation and foreign exchange income drop

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.