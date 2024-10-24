3D printing to help reshape industries

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated the First International Conference on 3D Printing and Vacuum Technology.

The National Centre for Physics at the Quaid-e-Azam University hosted the inaugural session of the conference. The three-day conference, running from October 23 to 25, will bring together more than 50 eminent researchers and scientists from around the globe to discuss latest advancements in transformative technologies.

In his speech, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the pivotal role of science and technology in driving national development and progress. He called on scientists, researchers and innovators to work tirelessly to position Pakistan at the forefront of technological advancements.

He highlighted the extensive potential of 3D printing and vacuum technology, saying such innovations were not just technological milestones but were catalysts for reshaping industries, redefining economies and revolutionising the everyday life.

By enabling precise manufacturing in controlled environments, those technologies offered solutions across healthcare, aerospace, construction and energy sectors, he stressed, adding “we are standing at the intersection of two remarkable innovations – 3D printing and vacuum technology – that have transformed production, manufacturing and research worldwide”. “This conference marks the beginning of Pakistan’s formal journey to the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” he remarked.

Highlighting the global examples of 3D printing and vacuum technology, the planning minister drew attention to the remarkable achievements in aerospace, infrastructure and healthcare, especially in bio-printing, where countries like the US and Germany pioneered the creation of living tissues, custom-designed implants and prosthetics.