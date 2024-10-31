Sign inSubscribe
Climate change

Punjab govt implements ‘green lockdown’ in Lahore’s high-pollution zones

New restrictions target pollution hotspots with curbs on construction, rickshaw entry, and outdoor barbecues

By News Desk

In a bid to combat rising smog and air pollution, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ‘green lockdown’ in select high-pollution areas of Lahore.

According to media reports, the Environmental Protection Department issued a notification outlining the restrictions, which will halt construction activities, ban auto-rickshaws, limit commercial generator use, and prohibit outdoor barbecues after 8 pm in affected zones.

The lockdown targets pollution hotspots including Davis Road, Aigertron Road, Durand Road, and Kashmir Road, extending to areas from Shalimar Hill to Gulshan Cinema, Abbott Road, Queen Mary Road, and surrounding areas.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz stated that she plans to reach out to the Chief Minister of Indian Punjab to address the smog crisis affecting both regions.

“This issue is not political; it’s a human concern. Joint action by both Punjabs is necessary,” she emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan scheduled a special session to discuss the escalating air pollution crisis.

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb recently announced the demolition of four industrial units in Lahore for failing to install required emission control systems.

Additionally, 941 vehicles were inspected, resulting in fines totaling Rs503,000 for 234 violators, while 72 vehicles were impounded.

With Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching critical levels—peaking at 520 and averaging 198—face masks have been made mandatory.

In response to the smog crisis, authorities have grounded 2,500 vehicles with faulty engines, sealed 469 factories, and demolished brick kilns.

Law enforcement has also registered 318 FIRs and made several arrests for crop residue burning, aiming to improve air quality and safeguard public health in the province.

