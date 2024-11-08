Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt targets Rs8.7trn  domestic debt to restructure financial obligations

Plan includes repaying Rs6.85 trillion in maturing debt by shifting focus to longer-term bonds

By Monitoring Desk

The government has announced a target to raise Rs8.7 trillion in new domestic debt from November 2024 to January 2025, primarily through commercial banks, as part of a comprehensive debt restructuring strategy. 

Of this amount, Rs6.85 trillion will be allocated to settle maturing debt obligations with financial institutions.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued an auction target calendar for the sale of 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills for the period from November 2024 to January 2025.

Rs5.5 trillion of the planned debt will be raised via short-term Treasury bills (T-bills) with maturities spanning three to 12 months, covering Rs6.72 trillion set to mature within the same timeframe. 

Additionally, Rs3.2 trillion will be raised through Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) with longer tenures ranging from two to 10 years, despite a modest Rs129 billion in PIB obligations maturing in this period.

This debt re-profiling initiative aims to reduce the government’s reliance on high-interest, short-term borrowing by shifting toward lower-cost, longer-term bonds. 

The government’s reliance on high-cost domestic debt has eased due to a boost in foreign debt inflows, following the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) $7 billion loan program approved in September.

Liquidity support from the SBP to banks has also reduced, curbing banks’ prior capacity to lend significantly to the government. This change is visible in the declining stock of Open Market Operations (OMOs). 

Previous article
Tax exemptions cost Pakistan Rs3.8 trillion in 2023-24, reports FBR
Next article
Pakistan again requests China to finalize $1bn loan for Karachi-Hyderabad rail project
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

World Bank delegation reviews Pakistan’s digital development progress with NADRA

High-level discussions focus on Pakistan’s digital identity progress and strategies to boost economic inclusion under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Enhancement Project

SBP-held reserves increase by $18 million to reach $11.17 billion

Govt approves up to 414% hike in Supreme Court Judges’ benefits

Bangladesh delivers Pakistan’s $20.5 million export order in one month amid Pakistan’s months-long delays

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.