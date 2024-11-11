Sign inSubscribe
FBR

FBR reassigns 208 Customs Intelligence Officers to enforcement collectorates

Massive reshuffle sees Customs personnel moved across collectorates nationwide

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced the transfer and reassignment of 208 officers from the Directorate General of Customs Intelligence to various Customs Enforcement Collectorates across the country, effective immediately.

FBR issued two official notifications detailing the changes.

The first notification covers the transfer of 70 Customs officers, including Superintendents and Intelligence Officers.

A second notification outlines the reassignment of 138 lower-level staff, including LDCs, drivers, and Sepoys.

The large-scale reshuffle aims to strengthen enforcement efforts across multiple jurisdictions.

 

