FIA dismantles major inter-provincial online fraud network, arrests ringleader

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismantled an extensive inter-provincial network involved in online fraud, arresting the ringleader responsible for orchestrating scams across multiple provinces.

According to a media report, the suspect, Mohammad Shariq, was detained in a raid in Dunyapur, Multan, and is accused of running 10 separate fraud gangs simultaneously.

Shariq’s network provided bank account numbers to various gangs conducting online financial scams. Using advanced spoofing technology, they impersonated bank representatives, police officials, and visa agents to deceive citizens. One common tactic involved notifying individuals of a fake relative’s “arrest” and demanding money for their release.

Online fraud has become a thriving industry in Pakistan, with scammers frequently outpacing law enforcement efforts. These sophisticated gangs can empty bank accounts in moments, leaving authorities struggling to counter their evolving tactics.

The network also allegedly hacked phone numbers linked to bank accounts, collecting funds from victims’ contacts under false pretenses.

According to initial investigations, Shariq managed hundreds of fake microfinance accounts using cloned apps, creating up to 50 false accounts per device. Over the past three years, he reportedly defrauded victims of more than Rs40 million. The suspect withdrew up to Rs1 million daily, with proceeds distributed among his gang members.

The FIA recovered two mobile phones from Shariq, containing transaction records and videos of funds transfers. The gang’s tactics included posing as officials over international phone numbers and gaining unauthorized access to victims’ bank accounts with assistance from accomplices.

An investigation is underway to identify and arrest other members involved in the network, as authorities continue to crack down on the rising threat of digital fraud.