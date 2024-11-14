Govt delays on EV tariffs impact investors and consumers

The government’s delay in establishing a new tariff structure for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations is impacting both consumers and companies planning to set up these stations.

According to sources, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA), tasked with determining the EV charging tariff, have yet to reach an agreement.

Attock Petroleum Limited (APL) recently addressed this issue in a letter to Neeca, referencing a September 27, 2024, sub-group meeting. This meeting, focused on finalizing EV charging locations on motorways, national highways, and major cities, called on Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to support the government’s clean energy initiative by installing EV charging stations as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

APL, which pioneered EV charging in Pakistan with its first station in July 2020, has been providing a 180 kW fast-charging service in Islamabad. Despite multiple meetings, the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has refused to grant APL the necessary EV Charging Tariff A2(d) due to the lack of policy allowing multiple electric meters with different tariffs at the same site.

BYD, a leading Chinese automaker, recently unveiled plans to manufacture EV variants in Pakistan. However, the company has expressed uncertainty about when a comprehensive EV charging infrastructure will be available nationwide.

IESCO remains supportive of the EV initiative but needs policy direction from NEPRA or NEECA for stations that operate alongside fuel facilities. Currently, IESCO can provide EV Charging Tariff A2(d) for standalone EV sites but cannot issue dual tariffs for facilities with both fuel and EV services.

A sub-committee led by the Additional Secretary II, Ministry of Industries & Production, is set to identify 40 potential EV charging locations. APL has urged Neeca to issue clear guidelines to resolve tariff issues, enabling broader EV infrastructure across Pakistan.

Last year, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) drafted regulations for EV charging infrastructure, but disagreements among stakeholders have delayed their finalisation.