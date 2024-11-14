Sign inSubscribe
KP govt seeks federal update on PIA bid

KP-BOIT is ready to present a competitive bid and discuss its strategic vision for PIA at the minister’s earliest convenience

By Monitoring Desk

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has renewed its interest in acquiring Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), with KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) Vice Chairman Hassan Masood Kunwar sending a follow-up letter to Federal Minister for Privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan.

The letter requests an update on KP’s bid and underscores the strategic importance of the acquisition, which has strong support from KP’s leadership, including Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

“Given PIA’s legacy and its value as the national flag carrier, the KP government is fully committed to revitalizing this institution,” Kunwar wrote. The letter further emphasizes that KP-BOIT is ready to present a competitive bid and discuss its strategic vision for PIA at the minister’s earliest convenience.

The KP government aims to restore PIA’s prominence and ensure its alignment with national interests, Kunwar added. “Our province’s trade and investment body stands ready to engage and work collaboratively toward a successful acquisition,” he said, highlighting KP’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s aviation sector as a key stakeholder within the federation.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur voiced KP’s commitment to preserving PIA’s name and legacy. In a recent public appearance, he commented, “The Sharif family’s intentions are clear, and they seem intent on acquiring PIA at a bargain.” He emphasized KP’s commitment to public service, adding, “Our province remains resolute in its dedication to national institutions and their future.”

The KP government awaits further communication from the Privatisation Commission to move forward with its bid.

Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

