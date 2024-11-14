Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sazgar Engineering to acquire Rs1.54 billion land for expansion

The BoD authorizes the chief executive to finalize terms and complete all legal procedures for the purchase

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited has announced plans to acquire land worth approximately Rs1.54 billion to support future business needs.

The company disclosed this development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The board of directors (BoD) of the company, in their meeting held today, November 14, 2024, approved the purchase of approximately 140 kanals of land valued at around Rs1,540 million (subject to actual land measurement) adjacent to the four-wheeler project to meet future business requirements,” the notice stated.

The automaker’s BoD has authorized the chief executive to negotiate terms, finalize conditions, and complete all legal procedures required for the land purchase.

In September, Sazgar Engineering outlined plans to launch New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in Pakistan by the end of 2025. The company confirmed it will roll out Completely Knocked Down (CKD) NEV models before December 31, 2025.

Sazgar’s Board of Directors approved an expansion plan that includes a paint shop upgrade, new warehousing, a 4-megawatt solar system, and additional NEV assembly units, pending approvals.

This Rs4.5 billion investment, excluding land costs, will be funded internally.

As per the company’s latest financial results, Sazgar saw its profit surge to Rs4.22 billion in the first quarter of FY25, an exponential increase of over 540% compared to Rs658 million recorded in the same period last fiscal.

The company also announced an interim cash dividend of Rs10 for the quarter.

Previous article
Crypto market capitalisation hits record $3.2 trillion
Next article
Why is the euro falling and could it hit $1?
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

U.S. budget deficit surges to $257 billion in October

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are ready to lead an independent body aimed at cutting federal spending

Elon Musk’s X Corp appoints Mahmoud Reza Banki as CFO

Bank Alfalah withdraws intention to acquire stake in Samba Bank

Pakistan to launch first AI policy by early 2025

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.