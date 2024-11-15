CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PDSI) and Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Friday chaired a meeting of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) that okayed and recommended three major development projects in the energy sector worth Rs58.857 billion to ECNEC for final approval.

The meeting was attended by Awais Manzur Sumra, Secretary and Additional Secretary Planning, Joint Chief Economist (Operations), members of the Planning Commission and representatives from the Ministry of Energy and the Power Division, a news release said.

The committee considered the first project namely “Power Distribution Strengthening Project (SEPCO)” worth Rs 9,014.360 million and recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The project is proposed to be financed through Asian Development Bank(ADB). The project envisages conversion of 4 No 66 kV Grid Station into 132 kV Grid Station, installation of 50,000 No. of AMR meter on 3-phase meters having load more than 5 kW, installation of APMS on 1200 No. general duty DTs in SEPCO and bifurcation of 40 No. feeders having load above 300 Amps and high technical & administration loss.

The forum forwarded the second project namely “Power Distribution Strengthening Project (LESCO)” worth Rs 27,613.00 million to ECNEC.

The project is proposed to be financed through ADB (Rs. 20,317 million) & LESCO Own Resources (Rs. 7,296 million).

Under the project, construction of 05 new 132 kv grid stations and 04 Aug/Extension of 132 kv grid stations will br carriedout, besides installation of 1600 APMS, 1328 km AB cable and 131901 Nos AMI/AMR meters in LESCO to improve electricity supply, operational efficiencies and modernize operations and management of the LESCO.

The CDWP recommended the third project namely “Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of Asset Performance Monitoring Systems (APMS) for 100kVA & 200kVA General Duty Distribution Transformers and deployment of AMI Meters in MEPCO” worth Rs. 22,229.810 million to ECNEC for further consideration.

The project is proposed to be financed through Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The project envisages installation of 13,323 Nos APMS (Asset Performance Management System) and 150,000 Nos AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) meters in MEPCO jurisdiction.

The APMS system will establish real time access to 100 and 200 KVA Distribution Transformers (DTs) for improved visibility, close monitoring and preventive actions.

Apart from APMS, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters will allow two-way communication between utilities and consumers, enabling remote meter reading, real-time data monitoring, and proactive management of energy distribution.

The Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and Minister PDSI Ahsan Iqbal has directed the Power Division to review the scope of the projects on techno-economic feasibility basis in-consultation with all concerned experts as well as stakeholders.

They further directed that an updated version, incorporating these reviews, may be resubmitted for consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The project was accorded in-principle approval for strengthening distribution network and for exploring financing by ADB by Economic Affairs Division (EAD).