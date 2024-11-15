Pakistan signs four-year agreement with Global Green Growth Initiative to boost climate resilience

BAKU: Pakistan has signed a landmark four-year agreement with the Global Green Growth Initiative (GGGI) to support the country’s transition to a green economy and enhance its climate resilience. The deal, finalized at the UN-led COP29 climate conference, aims to promote sustainable development through green growth interventions. The agreement was signed by Aisha Humera Moriani, Secretary of Pakistan’s Ministry of Climate Change, and Helena McLeod, Deputy Director-General of GGGI.

Under the new Country Programme Framework, the Ministry of Climate Change and GGGI will work together to implement targeted climate action initiatives aimed at addressing Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges. According to an official statement, the partnership will focus on advancing Pakistan’s sustainable development goals by promoting climate-resilient practices across key sectors.

Helena McLeod expressed strong support for Pakistan’s efforts to transition to a green economy, highlighting the urgent need to address critical issues such as water scarcity, deforestation, and energy shortages, which have been exacerbated by climate change. The agreement comes at a time when Pakistan is facing severe climate vulnerabilities, ranking as the fifth most vulnerable country in the world according to the Global Climate Risk Index.

Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change was tragically underscored by the devastating floods of 2022, which killed more than 1,700 people, affected over 33 million others, and caused economic losses exceeding $30 billion. Despite pledges of more than $9 billion in international aid for flood recovery, much of the promised funding has yet to be disbursed.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Coordinator, Romina Khurshid Alam, praised the GGGI for its efforts to mobilize green finance and support the implementation of climate action frameworks in the country. Alam noted that Pakistan has been increasingly grappling with extreme weather events caused by climate change, including recurring droughts, cyclones, and heatwaves, which have placed additional strain on the country’s resources and infrastructure.

One of the most immediate concerns is the ongoing environmental crisis in Lahore, where record-high pollution levels have resulted in hundreds of hospitalizations, school closures, and stay-at-home orders. Toxic smog, caused by a mix of industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, and agricultural stubble burning, has blanketed the city for weeks, posing a severe public health risk.

The new partnership with GGGI aims to help Pakistan develop and implement strategies to mitigate these challenges and foster sustainable, climate-resilient growth. By aligning with global green growth initiatives, the country hopes to reduce its climate risks and strengthen its resilience to future environmental shocks.