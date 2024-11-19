Senate Committee criticizes PTA officials on VPN registration issue

ISLAMABAD: Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology (IT) strongly criticized the performance of the Ministry of IT regarding internet services in Pakistan, particularly the ongoing issue of VPN registration.

Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, chairperson of the committee, along with Senators Kamran Murtaza and Afnanullah Khan, raised several concerns regarding the role of the Ministry of Interior in the matter.

During the meeting, the committee received a briefing from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman on the current state of internet services and VPN use in the country. Palwasha Khan pointed out that businesses were being harmed due to internet issues, but the Minister of State for IT had failed to attend the meetings. “Why is the Minister avoiding answering questions? It means the ministry’s performance is not good,” she remarked.

The PTA chairman acknowledged that the IT industry relies on VPNs, especially for freelancers and businesses. He emphasized that registered VPNs would ensure continuous internet access. “If the VPN is registered, internet will never stop,” he said.

Senator Kamran Murtaza raised concerns about blocking VPNs, stating that it would violate basic human rights. He also criticized the installation of a firewall using public funds. Senator Afnanullah Khan questioned the involvement of the Ministry of Interior in VPN matters, given that it is under the IT Ministry’s domain. Other members expressed confusion over why VPNs, which are simply tools for internet access, were being questioned in terms of being “halal or haram.”

The PTA chairman explained that the VPN registration policy, revived by the current government, aims to streamline VPN use. “We have already registered 25,000 VPNs,” he said. He assured the committee that registering VPNs would prevent internet shutdowns.

Senator Afnanullah Khan remarked that the Ministry of Interior had no authority over VPNs, which are not social media apps. The PTA chairman added that while the ministry could intervene in social media regulation, VPNs served as access tools for various online platforms.

However, the committee raised concerns about the legality of the VPN blockage, noting that around one million freelancers in the country, who bring around $400 million into the economy, are at risk due to the proposed VPN blockage starting November 30.

Senator Murtaza asked about internet shutdowns, specifically in Balochistan. The PTA chairman clarified that shutdowns were related to security operations in the region. The committee also discussed the overall internet disruption in Pakistan, questioning the IT Ministry’s failure to address the issue effectively.

The committee decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister, highlighting the minister’s inability to defend the decisions made by the Ministry of IT. The committee also expressed concerns over the appointment of the Secretary of IT, questioning the selection criteria that favored a candidate with only a graduation degree over more qualified individuals.

Regarding the pending cases related to LDI and FLL companies, officials revealed that 24 cases were ongoing, with a total claim of Rs78 billion. Despite several stay orders, PTA officials expected an early resolution of the cases.