Govt mulls slashing rooftop solar buyback tariff to Rs7.5-11 per unit  

The government is considering reducing the tariff for electricity generated by rooftop solar panels from the current rate of over Rs21 per unit to Rs7.5-11 per unit under the net metering system.

Currently, consumers exporting electricity to the grid via solar panels are compensated at the rate of two rooftop solar units for one grid unit, but this ratio may soon be changed to six solar units equaling one grid unit.

As per reports, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about the declining usage of grid electricity in Pakistan due to increased adoption of solar solutions. The Fund has urged the government to enhance demand for grid electricity as part of broader economic stabilization efforts.

The government is expected to approach the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to finalize the new rates.

Energy Ministry officials revealed that rooftop solar users could be charged Rs60 per unit for grid electricity during night or peak hours in exchange for the reduced buyback tariff, compared to the existing Rs42 per unit.

The move is reportedly aimed at discouraging excessive reliance on rooftop solar systems, which has exacerbated the issue of capacity payments to power producers as more households and industries shift to solar energy.

Surging electricity tariffs, which have risen by 155% in the last three years, have driven the shift to rooftop solar. A recent study, “The Great Solar Rush in Pakistan,” highlighted that the country imported 15GW worth of solar panels from China during the previous fiscal year, valued at $2.1 billion.

Officials noted that K-Electric recently secured a bid of 3.1 cents per unit for its solar plant, which could serve as a benchmark for the revised buyback tariff.