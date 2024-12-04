Pakistan to import Russian crude oil from January 2025

Pakistan has agreed to import Russian crude oil at a discounted rate, following an agreement made during the Inter-Governmental Commission (IGC) meeting in Moscow, The News reported.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Leghari led Pakistan’s delegation at the meeting. The two sides have decided to restart the crude oil trade from January 2025, with Pakistan importing one cargo each month under a Government-to-Government (GtG) arrangement.

According to a senior government official, Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) will import 12 cargoes of Russian crude oil annually under the new arrangement.

A key development at the IGC meeting was the resolution of the payment mechanism, which was facilitated by the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan. Both countries are optimistic that the payment process will be successfully managed through banking channels to ensure smooth transactions.

The meeting also addressed other issues, including railway connectivity between Pakistan and Central Asian states, the delayed $3 billion Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (PSGP) project, and ways to enhance bilateral trade. Final agreements on these matters are expected to be signed on December 4, 2024.

The imported Russian crude oil will be processed by Pakistan Refinery Limited, which is expected to generate profit. The profits will be reinvested in the refinery’s upgrade project, with additional incentives provided by the government under the Brownfield Policy.

Minister Leghari and Russian Minister for Transport Roman Starovoyt discussed expanding bilateral connectivity during the meeting, with the goal of benefiting both nations and the wider region. Minister Leghari is currently in Moscow to co-chair the 9th session of the Pakistan-Russia IGC.