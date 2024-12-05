Power division lifts recruitment ban on DISCOs to pave way for appointments

The Power Division has removed the long-standing hiring ban in electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) across the country, and allowed all DISCOs to commence recruitment for various positions under the guidelines outlined in its official correspondence.

Power Division, in a letter dated December 4, 2024 to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all distribution companies (DISCOs), has permitted them to begin the hiring process for critical positions such as Assistant Manager (AM), Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Junior Engineer (J.E.), Revenue Officer (RO), Commercial Assistant (CA), Line Superintendent-I (LS-I), and Line Superintendent-II (LS-II).

The recruitment will be conducted under a lump-sum package approved by the respective DISCO Boards, adhering to the Recruitment Rules criteria.

The official directive has also explicitly mandated the discontinuation of any ongoing recruitment initiated before November 8, 2024, under the Power Division’s earlier letter. This step ensures uniformity and compliance with the newly established framework for hiring.

Furthermore, the Power Division emphasised the resolution of pending payments for testing agencies that had been engaged for recruitment processes before this directive. DISCOs are required to settle the dues of these agencies for completed deliverables, as per the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed between the respective DISCOs and the agencies, following approval from the Boards of Directors (BoDs).

The power division’s letter underlines the importance of adherence to these directives, instructing DISCOs to submit compliance reports to the Power Division promptly.

According to industry sources, this decision comes after persistent demands from federal ministers and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to open up hiring opportunities in DISCOs.

The lifting of the ban is seen as a significant move to address the manpower shortage in these companies, although it has also raised concerns about political appointments in the energy sector, they added.

Raising serious concerns over potential favouritism and political influence in the recruitment process, sources said that federal ministers and legislators of ruling part have played a role in advocating for the resumption of hiring, raising fears that the merit-based selection system could be compromised.

As per the Power Division’s directives, all recruitments will be conducted under a lump sum package as per the recommendations of the respective DISCO boards. Furthermore, the hiring process will be carried out through a transparent mechanism involving a third-party testing agency.

In the official communication, it was emphasised that recruitment tests would be conducted by the testing agency, ensuring a merit-based and transparent selection process. The boards of each distribution company will approve the hiring framework and sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the testing agency to formalize the process.

The move is expected to fill vacant positions across the country’s power distribution sector, which has been grappling with understaffing and operational inefficiencies for years.

Sources within the industry also said that they believed that this step could significantly improve the functioning of DISCOs, ensuring better service delivery to consumers.

However, the decision has also sparked debates within political and industry circles about the potential for favouritism and political interference in the hiring process. Critics argue that the involvement of federal ministers and legislators in pushing for recruitments could undermine the merit-based selection system.

It is noteworthy that the Power Division has explicitly instructed DISCOs to ensure all appointments are made in compliance with the guidelines issued and to uphold transparency and fairness throughout the process.

With this development, DISCOs are now preparing to initiate the hiring process, with MoUs with testing agencies expected to be signed soon. This decision is seen as a step toward addressing the long-standing human resource challenges faced by distribution companies, which directly affect the efficiency of the power sector in Pakistan.

The recruitment directive comes as part of broader reforms initiated by the Power Division to streamline operations within DISCOs and enhance transparency in their administrative processes. The emphasis on lump-sum hiring packages and Board-approved mechanisms reflects the government’s intent to standardize recruitment practices while ensuring accountability.