STZA and Tech7 partner for Rs. 15 billion special technology zone in Islamabad

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) has entered into a landmark Rs. 15 billion Zone Development Agreement with Tech7 (Private) Limited to establish a state-of-the-art Special Technology Zone (STZ) in Islamabad’s B-17 sector. The project is poised to serve as a catalyst for Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy and position the country as a regional technology hub.

Spanning 1.1 million square feet, the Tech7 STZ will feature carbon-neutral infrastructure and a LEED Gold Certified design, setting new standards for sustainable development. It will host cutting-edge office spaces, coworking and co-living facilities, research labs, and high-speed internet connectivity to cater to the evolving needs of the technology sector.

The zone is backed by an initial private investment of Rs. 15 billion and is projected to attract an additional Rs. 12 billion from local and international tech companies in the years to come. With an anticipated annual export contribution of $50–$100 million, the initiative underscores Pakistan’s potential to drive technological innovation and economic growth.

STZA’s mission to foster an enabling environment for technology and entrepreneurship aligns seamlessly with Tech7’s vision. By offering fiscal and forex incentives and streamlining regulatory frameworks, STZA aims to create a globally competitive ecosystem that encourages innovation and investment.

Drawing inspiration from successful global tech hubs, Tech7 aspires to elevate Pakistan’s stature in the global tech landscape, driving advancements across industries and reinforcing the country’s role as a regional innovation leader.