Roshan Digital Accounts record $186 million inflows in November 2024

ISLAMABAD: Gross foreign exchange inflows through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) amounted to $186 million in November 2024, marking a decline from $204 million in October.

As of November 24, 2024, total RDA inflows had reached $9.14 billion. Of this, $1.69 billion has been repatriated, while $5.8 billion has been utilized domestically. The net repatriable liability currently stands at $1.65 billion.

Between September 2020 and November 2024, RDAs facilitated total net investments of $1.19 billion. This includes $426 million in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $712 million in Islamic NPCs, and $41 million in Roshan Equity Investments. Additionally, account balances stood at $427 million, while other liabilities totaled $37 million.

Since their launch, 768,394 RDAs have been opened, with 10,807 new accounts added in November alone, highlighting sustained interest from overseas Pakistanis.