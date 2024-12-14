Audit uncovers Rs9.5 trillion irregularities in power companies over three years

Financial irregularities exceeding Rs9.5 trillion have been identified in the power distribution and generation companies over the past three years, according to an audit report presented in the National Assembly.

According to a news report, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) flagged 111 audit objections for 2023-24, calling for action against 72 officials and employees involved in the financial anomalies.

The audit report revealed that irregularities amounted to Rs5,145 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 alone. For the preceding years, discrepancies of Rs1,575 billion were reported for 2022-23, and Rs2,785 billion for 2021-22.

Among the power companies, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) accounted for the highest irregularities, with Rs2,734 billion in discrepancies. Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) followed with Rs1,164 billion, while Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) reported Rs221 billion.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recorded Rs110 billion and Rs164 billion, respectively.

Other implicated entities included Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) with Rs83 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs40 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs66 billion, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs32 billion.

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) reported Rs13 billion, while Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) recorded Rs16 billion in irregularities.

The audit also highlighted discrepancies in power generation companies, with GENCO-I and GENCO-II reporting Rs68 billion and Rs74 billion, respectively. National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) accounted for Rs114 billion in irregularities.

These revelations follow earlier reports this week that electricity supply companies suffered a significant decline in performance during 2023-24, resulting in losses exceeding Rs660 billion for the national exchequer.

Rising inefficiencies, including transmission losses and poor recovery rates, were cited as key factors behind the financial strain.