Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Audit uncovers Rs9.5 trillion irregularities in power companies over three years

Irregularities amounted to Rs5,145 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 alone; AGP flags 111 audit objections, calls for action against 72 officials 

By Monitoring Desk

Financial irregularities exceeding Rs9.5 trillion have been identified in the power distribution and generation companies over the past three years, according to an audit report presented in the National Assembly.

According to a news report, the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) flagged 111 audit objections for 2023-24, calling for action against 72 officials and employees involved in the financial anomalies.

The audit report revealed that irregularities amounted to Rs5,145 billion during the fiscal year 2023-24 alone. For the preceding years, discrepancies of Rs1,575 billion were reported for 2022-23, and Rs2,785 billion for 2021-22. 

Among the power companies, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) accounted for the highest irregularities, with Rs2,734 billion in discrepancies. Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) followed with Rs1,164 billion, while Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) reported Rs221 billion. 

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) recorded Rs110 billion and Rs164 billion, respectively.

Other implicated entities included Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) with Rs83 billion, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Rs40 billion, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) Rs66 billion, and Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Rs32 billion. 

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) reported Rs13 billion, while Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (TESCO) recorded Rs16 billion in irregularities.

The audit also highlighted discrepancies in power generation companies, with GENCO-I and GENCO-II reporting Rs68 billion and Rs74 billion, respectively. National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL) accounted for Rs114 billion in irregularities.

These revelations follow earlier reports this week that electricity supply companies suffered a significant decline in performance during 2023-24, resulting in losses exceeding Rs660 billion for the national exchequer

Rising inefficiencies, including transmission losses and poor recovery rates, were cited as key factors behind the financial strain.

Previous article
BoI directs relevant entities to resolve challenges faced by investors in SEZs
Next article
Govt to terminate power agreements with six more IPPs
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 14, 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Gobi Partners launches $50mn Techxila Fund II with BoP partnership to boost Pakistani startups

Mari Petroleum overtakes OGDC to become largest company on PSX by market cap

Govt to terminate power agreements with six more IPPs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.