FBR implements faceless customs assessment system at Karachi port

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched the Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system under its transformation plan from 15th of December, 2024, at Karachi.

This initiative is a key component of the transformation plan approved by the Prime Minister, aiming to improve customs clearance processes and increase transparency.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Customs House, Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement Jamil Nasir announced that all import goods declarations (GDs) filed after midnight in Karachi’s Appraisement Collectorates will be assigned to the Central Appraising Unit (CAU) for assessment. The CAU, established at South Asia Pakistan Terminal, Karachi, operates under Customs General Order (CGO) No.6 of 2024, issued recently by the FBR.

“The system aims to increase transparency in customs clearance by providing accurate and timely information,” said Nasir. He added that the FCA system is designed to streamline customs clearance processes, reduce delays, and improve efficiency.

The Chief Collector highlighted that the system also introduces accountability mechanisms for customs officials, rewarding honest officers while penalizing those failing to comply with protocols.

The FCA includes a risk management component to identify and mitigate potential risks in the customs clearance process.

Additionally, the Chief Collector said that after the successful implementation in Karachi, the system would be extended to upcountry ports and border stations. Arrangements have been finalized to house appraisers and principal appraisers in a secure environment, with 55 officers already assigned to the CAU.

An incentive-based performance management mechanism has also been introduced to ensure productivity and accountability among customs appraising officers. The system includes rewards for officers performing their duties diligently and penalties for lapses in compliance.

The eligibility criteria and licensing regime for Customs Clearing Agents have been revamped alongside the FCA’s implementation.

A points scoring system is being introduced, rewarding agents for accurate declarations of goods’ description, value, and origin. Agents failing to improve their declarations may face license cancellations.

The CAU is part of broader customs reforms aimed at modernizing operations and facilitating trade. Initially operational at Karachi’s port terminals, the FCA will eventually expand to Air Freight Units (AFUs), dry ports, and border customs stations.

The Customs Computerized System (CCS) will assign GDs randomly on a first-in, first-out basis, ensuring compliance with the Customs Act 1969 and other relevant regulations.