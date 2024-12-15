Sign inSubscribe
Elon Musk offers faster, improved Grok-2 chatbot for free

The updated Grok-2 model is three times faster than its predecessor and features enhanced accuracy, better instruction-following, and improved multi-lingual support

By Monitoring Desk

X has announced the rollout of an upgraded version of its Grok-2 chatbot, offering faster performance and improved capabilities.

This new version, which has been under quiet testing for weeks, is now available for free to all users on X, the company stated in a blog post.

The updated Grok-2 model is three times faster than its predecessor and features enhanced accuracy, better instruction-following, and improved multi-lingual support. Recent additions to Grok include web search, citations, and the Aurora image generator, making it a versatile generative AI tool.

Premium and Premium+ subscribers will enjoy higher usage limits and early access to future capabilities, reflecting X’s strategy to prioritize its paid users.

Grok, developed by xAI, is a generative AI chatbot launched in 2023 as part of an initiative by Elon Musk. It is built on the Grok large language model (LLM) and integrates a “sense of humor” with direct access to X (formerly Twitter).

While still in beta testing, Grok is positioned as a significant player in the growing generative AI landscape.

